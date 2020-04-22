The diplomat called to protect production chains and the economy against the coronavirus pandemic.

The United States Ambassador to Mexico, Christopher Landau, urged dialogue in the North American region to protect production chains and the economy.

Although it is a priority to take care of the health of the population against the coronavirus pandemic, stated that it is just as important to protect the economy and coordinate the management of production chains at the international level because, he considered that it would be “short-sighted” to suggest that the economic effects do not matter.

“Of course, health comes first, but seems shortsighted suggest that economic effects do not matter. Health must be protected without destroying the economy. It is not impossible ”, he stated.

The diplomat wrote a message on Twitter in which he reported that works to save supply chains in Mexico, the United States and Canada.

“I am doing everything I can to save the chains that have been created through the last decades. It is possible and essential take care of workers’ health Without destroying those chains, the economic integration of North America requires coordination, “he said.

To highlight the importance of international supply chains, exemplified the way in which they are connected.

“Supply chains cross borders: When you make a product in one country, there are components that come from other countries. If those components don’t come, the chains are broken. It is important to coordinate the management of these chains at the international level. Greetings ”, he added.

Some tweeters questioned the position of Landau noting that safeguarding human lives must always be above any supply chain.

The Ambassador responded by emphasizing that protect human life without destroying the economy.

“The economic destruction it also threatens health, ”wrote Landau.

No country should stop trade and they can adopt sanitary measures to protect those involvedhe expressed.

Since March 21, Mexico and the United States announced the partial closure of the land border between the two nations, so non-essential traffic is suspended due to the Covid-19 pandemic.