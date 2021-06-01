It seems harmless but causes more distractions at the wheel than the mobile phone | Technology

A study comes to tell us which electronic devices are capable of distracting us much more behind the wheel, and you should take that into account.

There can be dozens of distractions when we are driving our car, not only environmental distractions, but also technological ones in the form of the mobile phone, where you can get a good fine, or even with other electronic devices that, apparently, seem harmless, such as Smart Watches.

And it is that the activity bracelets and smart watches are electronic devices that cause distraction to the driver, and therefore contribute to traffic accidents. However, there have been few studies where they have affirmed that those drivers who used these devices decreased both their ability to drive and their reaction to a problem.

Now the HEC Montréal Tech3Lab research team, specialized in interactions between people and technologies, have analyzed what particular characteristics of these smart devices can contribute to traffic accidents.

We explain how to make the best decision to buy a sports watch, the models and what you should look for to make the best choice and save money.

For this they compared smart watches with mobile phones, and analyzed the effects of sending text or voice messages on drivers’ reactions and concentration.

To do this, they conducted an experiment in a driving simulator measuring the driver’s response to different types of alerts from a watch and a mobile phone. In these alert distractions, voice assistance for drivers was also included.

In his study used 31 drivers in one of four possible situations among which were those in which they received alerts on a mobile phone, on a smart watch and through a loudspeaker. Drivers had to respond to these alerts. In another of the situations, the drivers received a text message on the phone and also on the watch, and they had to reply to them.

After completing the experiment, they concluded that smart watches are more distracting to drivers than mobile phones, while voice assistants are the least distracting. And it seems that the gazes of the drivers were less focused while driving when they received alerts written on their smart watches than on their mobile phones.

Do you want to perform at your best in your sports training? Sports smart watches will be a great support to achieve this.

They argue that smart watches have a negative effect on a person’s ability to drive safely, while the safest method is to receive alerts by voice.