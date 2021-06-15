“It seems an absolute waste to sacrifice Llorente as a winger”

When Luis Enrique announced the call for the Eurocup, some were surprised to see Marcos Llorente on the list of defenses. After the first match against Sweden (0-0), that feeling has crossed our borders and from La Gazzetta dello Sport, in their usual post-match notes, they highlight the Madrid as the most outstanding player of the clash, with a ‘7’ note, although they do not understand its demarcation: “It seems an absolute waste to sacrifice him as a right back. Very powerful and prodigious when it comes to covering his occupying his band. “

The Atleti footballer has been a throwing weapon for Cholo this season, as shown by his 13 goals and 12 assists throughout the course. Hence, some voices understand that his sharp fang is needed closer to the rival area. However, the rojiblanco has evolved from defensive pivot to Allfielder, in the broadest sense of the word, and that versatility, together with his physical power and Carvajal’s loss due to injury, is what has led the national coach to make him the owner of the right lane of his defense.

Statistics that fuel the debate

For the statistical portal SofaScore, he was also one of the most prominent footballers of the match. In fact, Only the 8.1 with which Jordi Alba qualifies, as well as the 8.3 of Olsen, Swedish goalkeeper, surpass the 7.9 of Llorente. Despite his position, Marcos spent more time on the rival’s field than on his own, but without neglecting the rear. He won the two individual duels raised by the Swedes at ground level and the only aerial game he had to face. He touched 111 balls during the 90 minutes and hit 91 of the 100 passes he tried (91%), as well as his two long displacements.

Statistical compendium the one indicated here that supports and feeds the debate. Llorente’s state of form allows him to shine as a winger, as his physical exuberance prevails, something that puts weights on the scales of Luis Enrique and his choice. However, in a team whose only duty, as demonstrated in the European debut against Sweden, is the goal, perhaps it is missing that the shadow of the mattress wanders more assiduously through the final third of the rival field. The 25 in which he has participated with the league champion support this hypothesis launched by ‘La Gazzetta’.