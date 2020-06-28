Joaquín Larrivey, current footballer for U de Chile, went through the lives of TNT Sports and recalled his time in Italy, where journalists compared them to the great Gabriel Omar Batistuta.

« When I arrived in Italy they called me ‘Bati’, it was more of a burden than anything else … But I never felt it, it was somewhat anecdotal, because I had long hair and a colleague called me ‘Bati’. When I debuted, a journalist gave me that nickname and there everyone called me ‘Bati’, since it stayed, « said the former Hurricane and Velez.

And in the same line, he added: « I don’t know if it helped me, but it took color when I made a goal, for example … It was a responsibility somehow … It was a journalistic subject in Italy, and for me the first years in Italy did not go well and it was a kind of ‘Bati’ trout in some way. I never took it that way, but they kind of said: ‘They call him Bati, but he scores fewer goals. How do they say Bati to this, if nothing to do with the original Bati? ‘ I took it as something anecdotal, nothing more. «

For his part, Larrivey admitted that his striker to follow was Hernán Crespo, above Batistuta: « I don’t know Bati, nor did I meet him personally. But I did admit (Hernán) Crespo, I liked his style more than Bati’s. I was lucky to cross many times. He seemed like a very informed guy, we exchanged T-shirts, everything. I am very happy for the career he is doing as DT, you realize that he is a good person. The impression he gave me was that. «

Larrivey It arose from the lower divisions of Huracán and then passed through Cagliari, Vélez, Colón, Celta, Atlante, Rayo Vallecano, Baniyas, JEF United Chiba, Cerro Porteño and is currently located in U de Chile.