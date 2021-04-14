It resurrected the original volkswagen beetle, but not as we imagined it Chinese brand ora

The Shanghai Show 2021 holds many surprises and one of them will be the unveiling of a car that appears to be the copy of the original Volkswagen Beetle that makes it the Chinese firm ORA group subsidiary Great Wall Motors, also from China.

Next week when the curtain opens in this room this will debut prototype that for now has no name and in which those first and adorable forms of ‘beetle ‘original.

It is not an exact copy although familiarity with the Beetle comes from its short curved hood, the round headlights front and rear, the roof with the same drop of the first generations and without a rear window, as well as the boppers simple, similar to those of the Volkswagen model.

Inside, there is also a clear inspiration in the original Beetle that is mainly noticeable in the steering wheel which is a remarkable nod to the past. All these elements give a retro touch to this car that hides a modern mechanics.

However, the execution of PRAY It gave it great differences with respect to the original, such as a body of four doors and a mechanics more in tune with the times because this reinterpretation of the Beetle has a electric platform and received information and entertainment technology with great touch screen dominating the center console.

For now this is all the information that is known about this resurrection of the original Beetle but we do not have to wait long to know its full details.

DATA

PRAY is a subsidiary of Great Wall Motors who has an agreement with BMW to manufacture Mini cars in China. These cars will use the same platform that will debut the Chinese beetle. ORA has other electric cars, one of them similar to the Nissan leaf first generation.

