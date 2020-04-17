The Provincial Court of Madrid has reopened the Jimmy Jimmy case ’after having declared it closed two years ago. The appearance of a witness to the death of Deportivo de La Coruña Francisco Javier Romero, Jimmy, could turn the investigation around and point the material authors of the murder that occurred when falling into the Manzanares river.

In an order advanced by the EFE agency, the Fourth Section revokes the order of June 26, 2018 issued by the head of the Court of Instruction 20 of Madrid, Jesús de Jesús Sánchez, who closed the investigation “as there are no indications of criminality against any person”That is, without imputing the death of Jimmy to anyone.

The cause that reopens is the separate piece called “homicide and injuries” for the investigation of the death of the follower of the Riazor Blues and of the injuries suffered by the other fan of Deportivo who was thrown into the Manzanares river, Santiago A.

But does not affect the main part of the riot, who is awaiting the trial of 82 ultras for allegedly participating in the brawl in which Jimmy passed away and they face penalties of up to 2.5 years in prison.

It is the second time that the Hearing reopens this case because it has already the same in June 2017 when he asked the previous investigating judge to carry out new proceedings of evidence that, once carried out, led to a new closure of the investigation pending the confirmation of the decision by the magistrates or not.

But now the Madrid Court reopens the case again and orders the investigating judge to carry out a single procedure that they consider of vital importance, the statement to a woman – requested by the accusations – who claims to have heard one of the Alleged perpetrators of Jimmy’s death boast about it and that he is listed in a police report.

It turns out that this woman did not want to go later to testify at the police station for fear of her safety, but neither did the court summon her nor was she offered protection to guarantee her statement, the car explains.

The magistrates say that “It is a relevant and relevant witness statement for the purposes of the procedural instruction, since it could constitute a source of evidence with the potential capacity to merge with others that are already in the proceedings, ”which is none other than the testimony of the witness who was protected in the juvenile proceedings and charged in the fight, who pointed to four people like the perpetrators of death.

They warn that “If the witness were to testify before the judge in the terms set forth in the police report, this could suppose a significant corroboration of the incriminating statement of the investigated P.V.P. » that in turn “could transcend other investigated” who is also implied by this co-defendant.

In other words, they point out, “it could determine a modification of the reliability judgment of the incriminating statement of PVP and, ultimately, we could be before a testimony whose effects would be capable of rationally justifying a reevaluation of all the material generated in the course of The instruction”.

After four years of research, the investigating judge closed the case because he said that the testimony of the co-defendant could not be taken as evidence of the charge since it did not give its declarations under oath and could with its declaration look for an exculpation.

“I consider that the version of the facts of the aforementioned co-investigator is not reliable, credible, or worthy of the precise credibility”, that he identified five ultras of the Athletic Front as material perpetrators of death, so “it does not serve evidently in order to support the prosecution of anyone.

Now the cause can completely change. In fact, the Court rejects all the parties’ requests for proof except one, that of this witness, because they consider that she is the only one capable of turning the investigation around and shedding light to shed light on a death that shocked the country and brought about changes in the fight against violence in football.