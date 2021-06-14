“It reminded me of my mother”

Queen Elizabeth II and US President Joe Biden at Windsor Castle this Sunday. (Photo: Samir Hussein / WireImage)

The President of the United States, Joe Biden, has invited Queen Elizabeth II of England to visit the White House this Sunday and has assured that he has remembered her mother, after being received by the monarch at Windsor Castle, near From london. “He has been very kind,” Biden stressed, before leaving Heathrow airport in the direction of Brussels.

The US president explained that the queen asked him about the Russian presidents, Vladimir Putin, and the Chinese, Xi Jinping, in addition to being interested in what his life is like in the White House. “I told him the White House could fit in the courtyard,” Biden joked, alluding to Windsor Castle.

A smiling Elizabeth II received this Sunday Biden and his wife, Jill, as the culmination of their visit to the United Kingdom to participate in the G-7 summit in Cornwall (south-west England).

Coming from Carbis Bay, where the political meeting concluded this Sunday, the couple arrived at 15.55 GMT in the Marine One helicopter at the Queen’s residence in Berkshire County, where they were greeted by the monarch, who was waiting for them from standing in a tent in the grassy ring in front of the castle.

Dressed in a spring pink with a matching hat, Elizabeth II, 95, listened with the president, 78, and the first lady, 70, to the United States anthem, after partying together for several minutes. The three seemed relaxed and at times they exchanged smiles, in a visit that stands out for lacking the tension that marked those of former US President Donald Trump, who visited the queen, with his wife Melania, during a state visit in 2019 and another official in 2018.

The thirteenth president of the United States

Biden, making his first international trip, is the thirteenth pres …

