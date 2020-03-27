Soccer trivia



It reappeared! This is the beautiful intruder of the Champions League final





Julián Bermúdez





March 27, 2020, 12:07 p.m.

Amid the coronavirus, the woman revealed that she is on an island in the Bahamas to pass the pandemic

Kinsey Wolanski rose to fame after he entered the playing field of the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium in suggestive clothing in the Champions League final between Liverpool and Tottenham.

Her followers on social networks grew rapidly, but her account was hacked and very little was known about her, although later she opened another account and little by little her followers grew again.

Well now, due to the coronavirus, the woman rose to fame after publishing suggestive images with the renowned model Demi Rose.

In the midst of the global quarantine by covid-19 Kinsey and Demi went to a paradisiacal island in the Bahamas to be away from this pandemic.

She has indicated that she does not know when she will be able to return to the United States, but while that is happening she has enjoyed her days in the sun with her partner in new mischief.

