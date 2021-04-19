“It pierces me a bit”

Isabel Díaz Ayuso in a campaign event. (Photo: Getty Images)

The prestigious Basque chef David de Jorge has valued in Liarla Pardo the dish with which the bar La Barca del Patio has achieved fame: potatoes a lo Ayuso. In a sign that they have hung on the door of the establishment, they emphasize that it is a “plate with many eggs”.

Paco Garrido, the manager of the loca, has told in the laSexta program that it costs 15 euros and is made up of potatoes a lo poor and seven fried eggs: “How does she have it. It has seven eggs that are also the stars of the Community of Madrid ”.

In addition, he has confessed that on weekends they ask him between 20-30 a day and that he is not linked to any party. “This is a thank you to the president for letting us work, we as hoteliers want to work and she is leaving us,” he said.

Jorge has been asked for his opinion on this name, the chef has shown his dissatisfaction: “This man in his tavern can give him whatever name he pleases, it would only be missing. What crosses me a bit the roll this to dedicate a plate to the Ayuso ”.

“Look that there are illustrious Madrilenians, like Lope de Vega, Calderón, Quevedo or Gregorio Marañón, who wrote a wonderful biography of El Greco … Naming Ayuso after some potatoes would cross me a lot”, he reiterated.

The cook has also acknowledged being “very pissed off” with politicians. “There is no right. Now it turns out that freedom is that they let us drink beer ”, he has sentenced.

He has explained that his partner is the director of a grandparents center and that he is surrounded by people who do not have work. “The situation is like making jokes. Politicians give me a lot of laziness ”, he has settled.

