it only costs 25 euros to change

The Xiaomi Mi AI Speaker 2 improves the sound quality and the IoT (Internet of Things) experience.

Xiaomi is the manufacturer with the widest catalog of devices today where we can find from sports bracelets like the Mi Band to various models of bluetooth speakers.

Focusing on the sound section, the Chinese giant has just launched the next generation of your smart speaker that, like the previous model, will serve us both to listen to music and to control home automation devices that we have in our home.

This is the new version of the Xiaomi smart speaker

As we can read in Gizmochina the Xiaomi Mi AI Speaker 2 has been presented in China and has a design traced to the previous model with a rectangular shape with slightly curved corners, with some perforations in its lower part, which is where the sound comes out and an upper part where we find its characteristic led light and control buttons.

This new version of Xiaomi smart speaker is equipped with six microphones positioned in the shape of a ring and a two-inch speaker with support for stereo sound, which will allow us to connect two speakers to have a surround sound experience, and even connect them with other devices in the house to play the same music in all rooms.

Furthermore, Xiaomi claims that, in this new speaker, bass has been improved and a new sound algorithm has been incorporated that provides a wider dynamic range.

In the connectivity section, the Xiaomi Mi AI Speaker 2 has Dual band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.0 and has support for the Xiaomi IoT platform that gives access to more than 271 million smart devices and for 89 home automation systems including Philips.

In addition, this smart speaker is compatible with Mijia devices, being able to connect them with a simple click.

Availability and price

The Xiaomi Mi AI Speaker 2 is now available for purchase in China and we still do not have news about his arrival in Spain.

Its market price is 199 yuan, about 25 euros to change, a really competitive price for everything this smart speaker offers us.

Related topics: Technology, Xiaomi

Do you use Instagram? Click here and enter our Instagram community to be the first to see our stories: @ andro4allcom

Do you use Telegram? Click here and enter our Telegram community to be the first to know about all the news about Android: t.me/andro4all