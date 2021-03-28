It no longer serves me for good or bad

Chrissy Teigen talks about losing her baby 0:40

(CNN Spanish) – The model Chrissy Teigen said goodbye to her Twitter account, in which she had more than 13.7 million followers.

The TV co-host made the announcement with a series of tweets on Wednesday.

«For more than 10 years, you have been my world. I really consider many of you my true friends, ”Teigen wrote in one of the messages.

It’s time for me to say goodbye. This is no longer good or bad for me, and I think the time is right to do other things, ”said Teigen.

Last year, Teigen had used Twitter and other social platforms to announce that together with her husband, John Legend, they had lost their son due to pregnancy complications.

A heartfelt moment praised by many, although not all responses were kind.

Teigen is known for her witty comments on Twitter and has had several trending discussions on the platform, including with former President Donald Trump.

«My goal in life is to make people happy. The pain I feel when I don’t do it is too much for me, ”he wrote Wednesday.

CNN has reached out to representatives of Teigen for further comment and his Instagram account remains active so far.

– With information from CNN’s Amy Woodyatt.