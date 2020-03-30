The video went viral on social networks and showed the feeling that many parents experience when having to go to work in the middle of the pandemic

By: Web Writing

Although various sectors of the population around the world are complying with a quarantine or social isolation, they are undoubtedly the first to the front line and those who are most at risk of opposing coronavirusThey are the medical personnel and employees of a hospital, aware of this they know that they have to comply with the hygiene protocol so as not to infect their loved ones when they get home.

This is what happened to a doctor Saudi Arabia that coupled with the stress he lives daily caring for sick patients with Covid-19, when he got home he could not have the ‘consolation’ in a hug from his little one son and ‘broke down’ in tears.

The moment was recorded on video and after being published on social networks by the user @Doranimated on Twitter, it went viral and has been retweeted more than 110 thousand times and has achieved more than 305 thousand ‘Like’ reactions.

In the video you can see when the father enters the house with his uniform still on and his son He runs off to greet him cheerfully, but is forced to stop him to protect him from possible contagion by coronavirus, and after stooping at the level of his son started crying.

For his part, the little boy stands still while watching his father “break”, perhaps due to the stress of his daily work and the hug he could not give at the time, precisely because of love for his son.