It may be the apocalypse. New trailer for ‘Ghostbusters: Beyond’

What is promised is in debt: Sony Pictures has released the official trailer for ‘Ghostbusters: Beyond‘, the third installment in the franchise that began in 1984 and continued in 1989 with the two iconic films directed by Ivan Reitman.

Jason Reitman, Ivan’s son, is in charge of the direction and script (along with Gil Kenan) of this direct continuation in which the special participation of Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Ernie Hudson, Sigourney Weaver and Annie Potts is confirmed.

The film however revolves around the characters of Carrie Coon, Mckenna Grace and Finn Wolfhard, a single mother and her two children recently moved to a small town in the interior of the United States, where they discover their connection with the origins of the Ghostbusters. and the secret legacy that their grandfather has left them.

If there are no more unforeseen events, the film, also starring Paul Rudd, will hit theaters in the United States on November 11, while the Spanish will arrive a little later, on December 3.

Click here to see it on YouTube.

Click here to see it on YouTube. These and other trilers you can find on our Dailymotion channel,

or in the section Movie trailers and videos of the web.