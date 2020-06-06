The coronavirus pandemic continues to plague San Diego’s typically robust business meetings, with meetings scheduled at the city’s bayfront convention center now canceled through August and more cancellations likely in September.

It is still unclear how long it will be before the convention center, which has now become a homeless shelter, can return to normal operation, but some officials believe it will not be until early next year when the great conventions are resumed. There are currently 1,300 homeless people housed in the center.

“Some of the groups are not comfortable with the meetings yet. It’s a mystery, ”said Joe Terzi, recently retired as CEO of the San Diego Tourism Authority. “The question is whether people will travel, if they will get on a plane from Europe to go to a meeting in California.

“My expectation is that it will be group by group for the rest of the year. Some will reduce the size of their meetings, they will have fewer attendees, they will use less space, but I think we are looking more towards next year to resume the meetings. ”

Since March, more than 60 events and meetings, representing nearly half a million attendees, have been canceled at the center due to the pandemic, according to the San Diego Convention Center Corp. From mega-events like Comic-Con and the American Association for Cancer research down to smaller gatherings like the National Association of Pharmacy Chains, cancellations have cost the region 430,000 hotel nights and more than $ 416 million in direct spending by attendees on lodging, dining and shopping at local stores, estimates the corporation.

The overall economic impact lost by the region is estimated at $ 784.5 million, according to the Convention Center Corp.

Although the center’s schedule of meetings and events in September has not yet been eliminated, it is likely to be within a week, hopes Clifford “Rip” Rippetoe, CEO of the Convention Center Corporation. Prospects for the rest of the year largely depend on Governor Gavin Newsom’s guidance regarding restrictions on large meetings, he added.

“Within a week we can confirm that September has no activity,” predicts Rippetoe. “Right now, we are working with clients in October, November, December to see what they are comfortable doing while also expecting us to get some guidance from the Governor. I am hopeful about the end of the year but there is an incredible amount of reopening work that we would need to do with the authorities. It will be difficult”.

Meanwhile, tourism and convention offices across the state, representing a dozen cities, are preparing a letter to be sent to the Newsom office, outlining their plans to reopen their respective buildings safely. . The proposal will focus on improving sanitation practices and will also address ways to reduce capacities in public areas, dance halls and exhibition halls, Rippetoe said.

The San Diego Convention Center is also requesting certification from the Global Biohazard Advisory Council to meet stricter standards for cleaning, disinfecting, and preventing infectious diseases. That should be completed soon, Rippetoe said. Other convention centers are doing the same, he noted.