The relationship of Tini Stoessel and Sebastián Yatra is one of the most loved in recent months. They are very companions at each other’s concerts and put together songs quite often. Even Tini made Yatra try this! Although the result was not the best …

April 07, 2020 10:51 a.m.

Although they are currently apart in distance, Tini Stoessel Y Sebastián Yatra He continues to dedicate himself beautiful messages through the networks.

Singers, in addition to professionals and boyfriends, are good friends. Their beginnings were in the same label but love could with them and now several collaborations arise together, until they mutually participate in each other’s shows.

As they both spend these weeks with their respective families, fans recalled one of the couple’s greatest moments. We are not talking about a show, a song or less a trip.

The couple was enjoying an outing, before the Colombian appeared on stage. Tini Stoessel accompanied him and as an Argentine, he carried his characteristic mate under his arm. I invited her boyfriend to mate and the expression on Yatra’s face was not the best.

“You pretend you like it,” she exclaimed, but he replied: “I love it, but it’s hot.” Poor!

The latest research carried out by the National University of Misiones (Argentina) and financed by the National Yerba Mate Institute (INYM) indicate that the water for the mate should be between 37 and 55 degrees centigrade. But no, so as not to burn or generate severe future conditions, such as esophageal cancer. Please note, Tini!

