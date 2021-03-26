“It makes no sense to say something and then not make decisions”

03/25/2021 at 8:34 PM CET

Mikel Arteta wants a serious project at Arsenal and is determined to do whatever it takes to achieve it. Discipline and respect are two of its bases. In statements to ‘Sky Sports’, the ‘gunner’ coach made his position very clear, days after ‘The Athletic’ uncovered the indiscipline of Aubameyang, who decided to skip the post-match training of the substitutes after the duel between Arsenal and Tottenham.

“When you have clear ideas and principles, it’s about applying them. It doesn’t make sense to simply tell people what we expect of them, and then not make decisions when that is not achieved. If there is no respect, if there is no trust, yesIf there are no values ​​that we represent every day, we will not achieve anything that we want to do, “assured Arteta.

Arsenal are now in ninth place in the Premier League, partly thanks to a dismal start to the season. Even so, there is no harm that for good does not come for the technician: “I think it was necessary. Sometimes you have to reach those levels to get an idea of ​​why you are there and to see who will react when those difficult moments arrive, because there will be in a season. You want to see who says: ‘I’m ready to push’ (…). Then you can make some decisions. I am very proud the way we handled that situation because there was a lot going on, and not just in the field. “

Another point in the interview with ‘Sky Sports’ was the Europa League match in Greece against Olympiacos, where the ‘gunner’ team celebrated having left the tie almost decided in the first leg. Arteta did not like at all the attitude and the game of his team: “It is not acceptable. Our internal and individual demands have to be much higher. We cannot accept simply losing a game. We are qualified, we are happy. But we know that if we continue like this we will have problems “.

For Arteta, the future is now and he does not think beyond preparing the next match. He knows that he has a lot of work ahead of him and a project awaits him that must continue to grow. Slowly.