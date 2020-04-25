The Ministry of Health He is not entirely in favor of the League testing the footballers in a massive way before they return to training to resume the competition, something that is still up in the air. The idea of ​​Javier Tebas does not convince the health authorities, as it is extracted from the last statements of Fernando Simón, responsible for the Alerts and Emergencies Center. The one who has been a spokesperson for Health in the coronavirus crisis has addressed this issue and has made it clear that he believes that these tests should be done on symptomatic people.

“It makes more sense to do them to people with symptoms or those who have been in contact with positives. The Ministry, from our recommendations, we are not going to promote mass testing in asymptomatic people. This does not mean that companies cannot carry out the tests that conform to the recommendations of the expert groups, which must then be approved at another group of levels, “he explained at a press conference.

Fernando Simón explains the Health position

“The tests, to anyone with any symptoms, or who have been in contact with positives, make more sense than to asymptomatic populations. If any company performs a test, it is only about obtaining a result. To this test, negative or positive, you have to do a PCR check test and follow up on the positives. As well as paying attention to the negatives », added Fernando Simón regarding the massive testing that the League plans to do.

The Health spokesperson adds the difficulty of interpreting the results correctly: «Make tests without having coordinated the processes from the Ministry, as who carries it out… We cannot recommend mass testing if the parameters are not clearly established. That said, it can generate situations in which public healthcare resources have to be used without having a real clinical sense. Once you have the results, they are not easy to interpret. ”