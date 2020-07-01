Antoine Griezmann had a fateful night in his second meeting with Atlético de Madrid as a Barcelona player. The striker played the trash minutes after heating up almost the entire second half on the sideline. That situation blew up the player’s brother, Theo, who tweeted: « It makes me want to cry. »

That tweet lasted only a few minutes on social networks, but it perfectly summarizes what the footballer and his environment feel. Quique Setién has relegated the star signing of this season from Barcelona to a secondary role and is already behind Ansu Fati in the rotation being the team’s fourth forward, despite the fact that Luis Suárez is far from his best form.

Griezmann, who does not have a great relationship with Messi in the field, his contribution has been reduced this season to very poor numbers as culé. The Barça striker has scored eight goals this season and distributed four assists. Last year on these same dates he doubled those figures wearing the Atlético de Madrid shirt.