“It makes me feel very proud”

05/13/2021 at 9:45 PM CEST

Walter Tavares, Real Madrid center who has been chosen as the best defender in both the ACB League and the Euroleague, considered this Thursday that both recognitions make him feel “very proud” because for him defense is one of the most important aspects of the game.

“Defense is one of the things that I give the most importance to in the game and receiving that, both in the ACB League and in the Euroleague, makes me feel very proud”, explained the Cape Verdean in a statement provided by Real Madrid.

He added that next season he will try to “continue like this or better” and recalled that his main “concern” will be to try to maintain at least the same line. “Improve and remain solid every day. Improve and improve so as not to lose that level because it is easy to get there but the difficult thing is to stay,” he said.

The pivot was chosen this week as the best defender in the ACB and today it became known that he is also the best defender in the Euroleague, thanks to a survey among the main coaches of the participating teams. The 29-year-old from Cape Verde became the third player to revalidate the trophy – he was elected the best defense of the Euroleague in the 18-19 season – and the fourth to win it on several occasions.

In the voting, Tavares beat Americans Kyle Hines (AX Armani Exchange Milan) and Bryant Duston (Anadolu Efes), second and third, respectively, in the vote. EFE