“It looks like The Revenant” – The News of Chihuahua – Entrelíneas

In November 2020, the first reports came that Dan Trachtenberg (10 Cloverfield Avenue) was directing a fifth film in the Predator franchise. Eight months after that news, now producers John Davis and John Fox – who are currently advertising the adventure film Jungle Cruise – took time to reveal new details about that next film about the deadly alien hunter. For example, they asserted that there are some similarities between this production and a certain survival feature film, directed by the Mexican Alejandro González Iñárritu.

Davis and Fox recently had a conversation with Collider, where the former noted that Dan Trachtenberg – from the executive chair – has probably already covered “three-quarters” of the production on this upcoming Predator installment. According to the medium, both producers confirmed that the title of the film is Skull and even dedicated a few words to the way it evokes the very first film of the franchise, released in 1987, in addition to having similarities with the period drama that earned him his first Oscar to Leonardo DiCaprio.

“It goes back to what made the original Predator movie work. It is the ingenuity of a human being who does not give up, who is able to observe and interpret, basically that he can defeat a tougher, more powerful, well-armed force, “said Davis, to which Fox added:” Actually, It is more like The Revenant than any movie in the Predator canon. Once you see it, you will know what I mean.

Collider reports that Skull will be a period film, although it is unknown if it will be set in the 19th century, as is the case with The Revenant. John Davis refrained from revealing an exact temporality, but rumor had previously spread that it would take place during the American Civil War (1861-1865). And although the argument remains in the shadows, a report from the end of 2019 – when the project was already known, without yet being linked to the Predator franchise – assured that the film would be about “a Comanche woman who goes against the gender norms and traditions to become a warrior.

Something that is already said with certainty is that Skull effectively presumes a woman in the leading role, as a heroine, coupled with the fact that it tells the origins of the Predator on planet Earth. On the other hand, there is no news about which actresses and actors make up the cast. So far – apart from some names in the technical and artistic branches of production – we only know that Trachtenberg directs based on a script by Patrick Aison (Jack Ryan).

Source: CinePremiere