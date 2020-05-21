Sportv commentator condemned the meeting to address the return of football

Commentator Lédio Carmona was yet another journalist criticizing the meeting between the presidents of Flamengo and Vasco, Rodolfo Landim and Alexandre Campello, with the President of the Republic Jair Bolsonaro last Tuesday. During the “Exchange of Passes”, the journalist stated that the attempt by the representatives to return to football is ‘lamentable’ .- There is no need to put pressure on Bolsonaro. Bolsonaro is in favor of everything they want: for life to return to normal, for trade to open, for life to be as it was before. Except that life is not as it was before, things are stopped, people are dying. It is a tragedy that never happened. It is a new normal that is more like a new abnormal. You can’t do that (…) I think it’s unfortunate that this happens at this moment. It seems that nobody cares about anything. The need to play ball is so great, why not create a new competition? Create the ‘So what’ Trophy and play again – he said.

Lédio Carmona condemned the meeting between Campello, Landim and Bolsonaro (Photo: Reproduction / Sportv)

He said he understood the financial need for football to return, but condemned the meeting having taken place on the day that Brazil broke the record for deaths by COVID-19: 1,179 deaths.

– I try to understand the side of the clubs a little – even though today they are completely wrong in their posture. Clubs need to make money, like all entrepreneurs who are hung up on the pandemic. This is a fact. Nobody denies it. Life is not easy for anyone, least of all football clubs. Now, if there was a day that this action was not supposed to be done, it was today. We beat all the pandemic records in Brazil. The record for new cases in one day, the record for deaths in one day. With all the difficulties that the clubs are having, they are having to manage, since they have made investments for a season and the scenario is completely different – he ended.

