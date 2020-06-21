Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord

Rumors have long been circulating about Rocksteady’s upcoming project, a studio best known for its work on the Batman: Arkham trilogy. Now information suggests that this is a Suicide Squad video game.

What happens is that, as a ResetEra user noted, a domain was registered last week for the suicidesquadgame.com website. As you can see by the name, everything indicates that it is a page focused on displaying information about a Suicide Squad game.

Now who owns this domain? The information on Whois indicates that the company that registered it was MarkMonitor Inc, a company that helps establish and protect the online presence of the most important brands. It is also the company that registered the Warner Bros and Rocksteady domains, confirming that it works with them.

The above seems to indicate that there are already plans for the Suicide Squad game to be revealed soon. Let’s remember that in August there will be an event focused on DC products and we wouldn’t be surprised to see it there.

Suicide Squad could be Rocksteady’s new project

If you’ve followed the rumors, you probably find it odd that we are saying that Suicide Squad could be Rocksteady’s responsibility. After all, rumors said that they work in Justice League, while Suicide Squad was the responsibility of WB Games Montreal, but it was canceled more than 3 and a half years ago.

That said, a few days ago Imran Khan, former editor of Game Informer and member of Kinda Funny, revealed that his sources indicated that Suicide Squad is the next project that Rocksteady was working on. However, he pointed out that he still does not know if that continues to be the case, given that he heard information « a couple of years ago. » He also mentioned that his sources say it will be a game as a service.

It should be mentioned that, for the moment, WB Games has not said anything about it. So, we recommend you take all this information with a grain of salt. We will keep an eye out and inform you when we know more about it.

And you, would you like a game of Suicide Squad? Tell us in the comments.

