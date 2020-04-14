At 27 years old, Carles Gil it is up to him to live a complicated experience in the United States. The former Spanish footballer from Valencia or Deportivo de la Coruña, among others, signed a few months ago for el New England Revolution of the MLS, and now he lives on the other side of the pond and in first person the panic that has generated the coronavirus crisis in North America.

The Valencian player lives in Boston, about 300 kilometers from the main focus of Covid-19 in the United States, New York, and recounts in first person the panic experienced in American lands due to the spread of the pandemic. «Everything is very surreal, it seems that we are inside a horror movie. New York is being crazy, everything is being overtaken, we are reaching the worst moment. Everything was normal in the country until has gone from zero to one hundred. This is real, a lot is happening that we would never have imagined, “he explained to La Sexta. As in Spain, they also study how to return to the competition without jeopardizing the health of the players or fans: «If it evolves well, I believe that everything will go forward, but I think logically it will be without an audience ». The NBA already comments that a kind of 25-day preseason should be done, but it does not have a return date at the moment.

And it is that in the United States the coronavirus is ravaging in recent weeks. There are more than 580,000 confirmed cases and the death toll exceeds the barrier of 23,000, with New York being the most punished city with more than 10,000 deaths. 300 kilometers from there lives Carles Gil, Spanish footballer that does not hide the fear they have in the United States for the rapid spread of the coronavirus, a pandemic that is paralyzing the world.