Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Forums

If you are a fan of Fortnite and Marvel comics, we recommend that you keep an eye on the Battle Royale store. We say this since information suggests that a Captain America skin will arrive in the game.

What happens is that according to reports, patch v13.20 for Fortnite: Battle Royale will include a skin of Captain America, emblematic character of Marvel. It is worth mentioning that this information comes from HYPEX, recognized dataminer of the game.

Use our creator code: LEVELUP_COM

According to the dataminer, the Captain America skin will come as a surprise on July 4, the day of United States independence. So, everything points to this outfit being on sale sometime this week.

It is worth mentioning that this is not the first time that rumors about this skin began to circulate. What happens is that Epic Games shared patch notes to its influencers and there revealed that a « hero » will arrive at the store on July 4.

Captain America is the July 4th surprise skin! – HYPEX (@HYPEX) June 30, 2020

In case you missed it: Epic will not free-to-play save the world mode

At the moment it is unknown what this skin will look like for Fortnite: Battle Royale. Nor is its possible price known. We will be pending and we will inform you when we know something about it.

Fortnite: Battle Royale is available for PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices. You can know more about this launch by clicking here.

Source