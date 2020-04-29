On paper, it’s very clear. Of each of the three options considered by the Professional Football League (LFP) in the event of a season stoppage, Stade Rennais is in third place in the championship. The Breton club should therefore participate for the first time in its history in the Champions League if the stopping of the championship is well ratified during the general assembly of the League in May.

On the podium continuously since the 15th day, Julien Stéphan’s men would be rewarded for their consistency. They can now expect a long journey. Third place in Ligue 1 offers only one place in the third qualifying round of C1 (Q3), France being only fifth in the UEFA coefficient.

Four games in August

The Bretons should therefore compete in at least two confrontations (Q3 and play-offs) in return (i.e. four games) in order to be able to access the group phase via the League. They can then face the third in the Russian championship, the second from Portugal, Ukraine or Belgium or one of the three teams had escaped from the second qualifying round (second from Turkey, Austria, Switzerland , the Czech Republic of the Netherlands and Greece) or teams from Q2. In case of victory, the Red and Black will still have to play a play-off with the entry into the running of the champions of Austria and Switzerland.

According to the new UEFA dates, the qualifying rounds will start on August 3 with Q1. The round-robin matches of the play-off will take place, according to the provisional calendar, on August 15/16 and August 29/30, i.e. during the conclusion of the 2019-2020 edition. Q3 will take place earlier. Additional dates at the heart of the resumption of the Ligue 1 season, scheduled for August 7.

Direct qualification for pools is possible

Another hypothesis could simplify the task of the Bretons. That of a victory in the Europa League of a team already qualified for the next Champions League, as provided for in article 3.04 of the competition regulations.

“If the UEFA Champions League or UEFA Europa League title holder qualifies for the group stage of the competition through their national championship,” the vacancy created by the title holder of the “UEFA Europa League is filled by the club classified third in the championship of the association classified in 5th position in the access list”.

An Inter win, for example, would offer a direct pool spot for the Bretons if the Italians stayed in the Top 4 in Serie A. This is how Lyon directly reached the group stage these two last years with the successes of Atlético de Madrid in 2018 and Chelsea in 2019.

This house of cards is still very unstable while awaiting the decisions of other championships on whether or not to continue the season. And in that of UEFA on the maintenance of its European competitions.