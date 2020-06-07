Without a doubt, the Tropicalísimo Apache group is part of the history of the Comarca Lagunera. His cumbia has that I don’t know what, which has made several generations dance and sing.

Like many bands and soloists, the coronavirus pandemic has hurt Apache’s work, however, its leader, Arturo Ortiz, has not stood still and took advantage of this time to release a new album and a theme related to COVID -19, in the same way the Apaches enlist two concerts, one virtual and the other that could be seen from the cars of the lagoons.

In an interview with ., Arturo pointed out that the album they released is called Se ve y se feels, and that it is already available on all digital platforms, including Spotify.

“Right now we are not doing anything, we took advantage to get it out. It looks and feels, I already had a lot with those songs and I said, ‘it is time to get them out. Fans liked them,” he said.

The artist from La Laguna that the record material consists of seven melodies, four unpublished and three covers. The first single sounds the one that gives the title to this work.

“It already fell, Kiss it now, As not wanting the thing, Disparates and The tattooed are some of the songs that we include. We hope that it won’t take us long to be able to sing them totally live,” he said.

Arturo, who lived his childhood in the center of Torreón (Between Calle Ildefonso Fuentes and Bulevar Revolución), recognized that getting new songs is always a risk since a large part of the fans prefer the hits of yesteryear.

“You always have to innovate because if you stay where you stay, there is no point in being where you are. Many people say, ‘those songs don’t sound like Apache’, they are, they sound like Apache, but fans want to keep hearing the same thing However, it is not good to stay in the comfort zone. ”

As has happened to many composers, the inspiration came to Ortiz in the midst of this pandemic to create a song related to COVID-19. It is called Stay at home.

“It is a composition that deals with a family that goes to Mazatlán to have fun and when they arrive finds the port closed. When asking among the city residents what is happening, they answer, ‘Ask Dr. López-Gatell.’

“In the song we mention everything that has been recommended, such as constantly washing your hands and staying at home. It is a song that will only be in force for this reason of COVID-19, I hope and you will hear it by Dr. Hugo López-Gatell,” he revealed. .

Via telephone, Arturo reported that since mid-March, Tropicalísimo Apache stopped working and since then the artists have not seen each other. Regarding the groups that have continued to work, most of them clandestinely, Ortiz commented that he somehow understands them.

“I understand them because for a musician working is the best, most live daily and I don’t think they had a little wool mattress to survive these pandemic months. We (Apache) have what they need, but nothing else and that’s because I distributed the advances they had given us on agreed dates that have been postponed. ”

During the talk, the singer-songwriter said he hopes the coronavirus pandemic will be a reason for the world’s citizens to change in a positive way and value what they have around them.

“We cannot continue as we were, everything was a tremendous disaster in the conduct of all of us. We have to give importance to our families, to our jobs, to our freedom. It is not good that they are saying that this COVID-19 is a lie , because it’s not like that, take care, please “.

According to Arturo, Apache will only be reactivated on June 20 to offer an online concert dedicated to La Laguna parents. He also announced that there are plans to make a show that the lagoons could see from their cars.

“With the measures of healthy distance we will make a virtual show for the parents. As for the other show, we want to do it in a large place like the Torreón Fair, the idea is that about 500 cars could enter and strategically accommodate themselves,” he said.

