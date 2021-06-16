It leaks what the Windows 11 start screen will look like

06/16/2021 at 10:21 AM CEST

The media have echoed the leaks that have been made regarding the new system that Microsoft is going to launch: Windows 11. Little is known about the new operating system that will be launched soon, but the technology company announced that the new system will be “One of the most important developments in Windows in the last decade& rdquor ;. With these statements it is normal that the specialized press has started looking for possible leaks.

Some have, for example, discovered what the home screen of the new system that Microsoft has designed will be like. Who has shared it has been Tom Warren, a journalist specializing in games, technology and anything that has to do with the aforementioned company. Just yesterday, Warren posted a short video showing the Windows 11 startup screen.

What stands out? First it is very similar to the previous version in terms of image, but, the control panel is not in the lower left corner, but in the center of the device. We do not know if this can be modified. But shared images (which already have more than 1.4 million views) have triumphed on the social network.