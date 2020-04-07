Thalía is a Mexican who has managed to position herself in the hearts of all Latinos, and it is not for less because the artist has managed to win everyone’s affection freehand.

In addition to the above, Thalía has surprised the world with her beauty. She looks like a queen! Therefore, many media outlets praise her nonstop.

Recently, we have found a video on YouTube that has surprised us because detailing the audiovisual material we could contact that the artist looked simply beautiful.

But what has left her fans confused is that the singer on various occasions showed herself to be sad and with little encouragement, many still wonder why Poor thing!

Among the comments on the video we highlight: “Thalía fell in love with me from a very young age when she married that man” “Thalía motivated me to get married but I didn’t look like her hahahaha”