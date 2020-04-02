Karol G and Anuel AA were exposed in foam

Karol G and Anuel AA is a couple that has become number one in the reggaeton genre, as we remember that both artists have been somewhat controversial since the beginning of their relationship because the singer Karol G before being with Anuel They had a romantic relationship with another man named Bull Nene.

The aforementioned relationship collapsed when Karol G met Anuel AA and it is said that this is why his song “It’s a secret” came to light. Did you know? For this reason the media affirm that from the beginning they had an affair, which served for Karol G to end Bull Nene.

For his part, singer Anuel AA has a somewhat dark past, as we remember that he was released from prison less than 3 years ago and as if that were not enough for 4 years he maintained a relationship with the mother of his son. What a controversy! Apparently they threw everything overboard and forgot what they will say.

Recently, we have observed a photograph of Karol G and Anuel AA that has revolutionized social networks, since we can clearly see that they are in a tub full of foam.

The artists are undoubtedly having a good time together, therefore they have decided to share this postcard on their social networks without fear. Karol G and Anuel enjoy their love to the fullest, which is why it is the number 1 couple in the genre.

