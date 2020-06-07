Barcelona, ​​Spain.- The number of confirmed deaths in the world by Covid-19 it reached 400,000 this Sunday, a day after the Brazilian government broke public health protocols by ceasing to publish the number of deaths and infections in the country most affected by the virus in Latin America.

At least 6.9 million people have been infected with the virus worldwide, according to Johns Hopkins University, whose count has become an important world reference. Its count is led by the United States with almost 110,000 confirmed deaths with the virus. Europe as a whole has registered more than 175,000 deaths since the outbreak emerged in China late last year.

Health experts believe that the count of John Hopkins University it does not show the true extent of the pandemic.

Given the paucity of diagnostic tests, many governments have tried to obtain statistics that can be considered true indicators of the pandemic, especially in the early stages of the crisis. Authorities in Italy and Spain, with more than 60,000 deaths between the two, acknowledge that their count is higher.

People visit a post-confinement public garden in Ankara, Turkey. Photo: AP

In contrast, the Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro He tweeted on Saturday that the disease totals “are not representative” of the current situation in Brazil, hinting that the numbers were actually overestimating the spread of the virus.

Bolsonaro’s critics – who have repeatedly clashed with health experts over the issue and threatened to take out Brazil of the World Health Organization– They said that the decision was a maneuver by the uncompromising president to hide the depth of the crisis.

The latest official data recorded more than 34,000 deaths in Brazil related to the coronavirus, the third highest number in the world behind United States and Britain. They also counted almost 615,000 infections, which placed them second, behind the United States.

This Sunday the United Kingdom announced that places of worship can reopen starting June 15, but only for private prayer.

The government announced in France that as of Tuesday, it will ease restrictions that limit travel from the French mainland to the overseas territories in the Caribbean and the Indian Ocean.

Spain It is preparing to go one step further in the reopening, since from Monday they will be able to open the restaurants in Madrid and Barcelona, ​​but with fewer tables inside to serve diners.

In Turkey, the inhabitants of Istanbul They flocked to the city’s shores and parks the first weekend without quarantine.

Russia and India They confirmed at least 9,000 new cases last day, in line with the numbers reported last week.

