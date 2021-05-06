It keeps sounding that Warner plans to make a Joker sequel

The movie “Joker” 2019 starring Joaquin Phoenix left his mark. In one way or another. Not only at the critical level, but also at the box office, breaking records and taking some statuettes along the way. As a result of that, the shadow of a sequel has been accompanying her for a long time. Last year, the film’s director acknowledged that he hadn’t spoken to Phoenix about a sequel. However, there is information that indicates that a sequel is on the way.

One of the media that has been stating that there will be a continuation is The Hollywood Reporter. A detail that he released in the past but that other websites have not supported. However, in that article yesterday dedicated to offering an important update on the new film of the first black Superman that is prepared for the cinema, the publication reaffirms that Warner is still working on a second film of this version of the Joker.

At that time when THR explained that the new Superman movie will be set in a different universe than the rest of DC movies, as with other DC projects, such as “The Batman” or its spin-off series. for HBO Max, the medium does too mentions “Joker and his planned sequel”. It is something very subtle but with which they reaffirm themselves in the information they have given in the past.

Nothing else is known about this sequel to “Joker”, because as we say, it is something that neither the director confirms, but if true, it would be logical to think that both this director, Todd Phillips, and the leading actor, Joaquin Phoenix, would return . Let us remember that this film was going to be the first of a so-called DC Black line, a new series of darker and more adult-oriented comic films, which allowed to offer alternative stories based on characters from the DC Universe without having to worry about the events that occur in the rest of DC movies.

Via information | The Hollywood Reporter