Tim Sweeney says the console offers “unprecedented graphics power” thanks to the SSD and its memory architecture.

This afternoon the new Epic Games Unreal Engine 5 has been introduced to the world. A real-time technical demo on PS5, in which the Fortnite company was building muscle with the next version of its engine. And by the way,Tim Sweeney, the president of the company, has taken the opportunity to talk a little about PlayStation 5 after the presentation of its engine, and has not hesitated to put the skyrocket onthe console and its memory architecture.

“PS5 offersan immense amount of flash memoryvery, very close to the processor, “says Sweeney (goes IGN).” So much thatcompletely changes the sacrifices games have to makein the load, and that is something vital in this type of demo. It is not a matter of having many polygons in memory. It is also the burden oflots of polygons in each frameas you walk around the surroundings, and this kind of detail won’t be possible on any scale withoutthese advances that Sony has made“

Apparently, the way in which PS5 manages the load of resources, the speed ofits memory architecture and its SSD, have really impressed Tim Sweeney, who then added (via Gamesradar) that the console offers “not only a quantity ofunprecedented graphics power, but also a new memory architecture that destroys all the previous ones, andit is way ahead even of high-end PCsmore pointers you can buy. “

The world of loading screens is over Tim SweeneyAccording to the boss of Epic Games, the PS5 memory system “is world class”, in reference to its SSD, and it is not only “best in class console, but also the best of any platform. Better than high-end PCs. I think this will allow us to achievethe immersion levels with which we can only dreamin the past. The world of loading screens is over. The days of pop-in when you move around the worlds are over. “

It seems that the technical demo of Unreal Engine 5 on PS5has served to impress even its own managers, given the great opinion that the console has generated to the president of Epic Games. For the moment we are still waiting forSony dared with a presentation eventfor your console, although some insiders place it in mid-June, but surely there won’t be much left to check ifTim Sweeney’s accoladesthey are deserved. Until then, we leave you with the video from PlayStation Studios, the new brand of PS5 exclusives.

