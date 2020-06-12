Symptomatic coronavirus patients are not driving the spread of the virus, World Health Organization (WHO) officials said Monday, raising questions about some researchers’ concerns that the disease could be difficult to contain due to asymptomatic infections.

Some people, particularly young and otherwise healthy individuals, who are infected with the coronavirus never develop symptoms or only develop mild symptoms. Others may not develop symptoms until days after being infected.

Preliminary evidence from the first outbreaks indicated that the virus could be spread by person-to-person contact, even if the carrier had no symptoms. But WHO officials now say that while asymptomatic spread may occur, it is not the primary form of transmission.

“From the data we have, it still seems rare that an asymptomatic person actually transmits to a secondary individual,” said Dr. Maria Van Kerkhove, head of the WHO zoonosis and emerging diseases unit, at a press conference of the United Nations, headquarters of the agency in Geneva. “It’s very weird”.

Government responses should focus on detecting and isolating people infected with symptoms, and on tracking anyone who may have come in contact with them, Van Kerkhove said. He recognized that some studies have indicated asymptomatic or presymptomatic spread in nursing homes and in domestic settings.

Many may have thrown the card away with federal aid money.

More research and data are needed to “truly answer” the question of whether the coronavirus can be widely spread through asymptomatic carriers, Van Kerkhove added.

“We have a number of country reports that are tracking very detailed contacts,” he said. “They are following asymptomatic cases. They are following contacts. And they are not finding secondary transmission going forward. It is very rare.”

If asymptomatic spread is not the primary driver of coronavirus transmission, the political implications could be enormous. A report by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), released April 1, cited the “potential for presymptomatic transmission” as one reason for the importance of social distancing.

“These findings also suggest that to control the pandemic, it might not be enough that only people with symptoms limit their contact with others because people without symptoms could transmit the infection,” the CDC study said.

Undoubtedly, the asymptomatic and presymptomatic spread of the virus appears to continue to occur, Van Kerkhove said, but it is still rare. That finding has important implications for how to detect the virus and limit its spread.

“What we really want to focus on is tracking symptomatic cases,” said Van Kerkhove. “If we really followed all the symptomatic cases, isolated those cases, followed the contacts and quarantined them, we would dramatically reduce” the outbreak.