Tennis is about to say goodbye to the 2020 season. After postponing Roland Garros and suspending Wimbledon, ATP President Andrea Gaudenzi is very pessimistic about the possibility of resuming the campaign because of the coronavirus. At the moment, the male and female circuit is on hold until July 13. Although that decision could be extended to the rest of the course.

“No one knows when we can resume tennis, so there is no point in talking about August or September. Everything is hypothetical, so there is no use hitting your head against the wall for something that might not happen, because tennis may not resume until next year“, Recognized the top president of the ATP in an interview with Italian media.

Gaudenzi acknowledges that they have not yet made any decision and that the key month to know what will happen with the season and solve the unknowns will be September: «If the game didn’t resume in early September, I highly doubt it will be later.«. At the end of that month, Roland Garros is scheduled to start, as announced by the organization of the second Grand Slam of the season after communicating the news of its postponement.

In the event that tennis could not be resumed on those dates, the ATP sees it very likely that they will have to end the season. The intention of the president and the organization is to give priority to the dispute of the Grand Slams, although Wimbledon already said that the 2020 edition was canceled due to the coronavirus. They also want to compete at least seven Masters 1,000 this year, as Gaudenzi explained.

“Our operating principle is very simple: we have to try to play as many tournaments as we can in the weeks that we will have at our disposal to preserve the classification and the cash prize, and above all to provide entertainment for our spectators. I represent the ATP, but the Slams are the Slams. We have the ATP Finals in November, but my wish is that the players in London have had the opportunity to prove that they are the best in three Slams events and seven Master 1000 events, and that we can crown the best player in the world as we usually do ».

This will be the calendar

“Now we are talking about the season calendar, we have created about 50 different versions and we have had to shuffle them daily. We should also bear in mind that some things are already set in stone: for example, the O2 Arena is available for the ATP Finals exclusively during that week (from November 15 to 22), “added Gaudenzi.

Ultimately, the ATP president explained how the schedule might look if the competition resumes in the hope that the US Open is not canceled because that would make it even more difficult: “We are working on the possibility of a clay tour four weeks after the US Open. The best case scenario would be to tour North America over the summer, then clay, then Asia, and then the ATP Finals.. With seven Masters 1000s and three Grand Slams, there wouldn’t be much room for complaints. If the US Open is canceled, the complexity of the situation would grow exponentially“Because we should consider playing in November and December as well, but right now we are focusing on a reboot after Wimbledon.”