Andrea Gaudenzi, President of the ATP, yesterday attended the Italian media through a video call and made it clear that now is not the time to set a return date seeing the current situation. With the uncertainty of what will happen in the future, he commented that There probably won’t be tennis again this year.

04/09/2020 at 12:56

CEST

Sport.es

“No one knows when we will be back so there’s no point talking about August or September now. There is no point in hitting your head against the wall for something that might not happen. Tennis may not resume until next year“, he pointed.

“Italians are the country with China that has suffered the most. There is great concern, many questions, about when we are going to play again. And few answers because nobody knows,” he added.

With this crisis, many of the tournaments have been suspended or postponed with a new date. Among them surprised the cancellation of Wimbledon, a decision that left Roger Federer “devastated”.

Another great tournament like Roland Garros has also suffered the consequences of the crisis. Despite being unclear if there will be more tennis this year, both ATP and tennis players want to prioritize the ‘Grand Slam’.

“The tennis players agree with me. I have spoken to all the members of the Players Council. I have spoken to Nadal, Federer and Djokovic, and they agree that try to play the most important tournaments. So it makes sense to have moved Roland Garros to September. It would make less sense to play the US Open three weeks later. If tennis will not resume in early September, I very much doubt it will be later, “said the Italian.

“We want to play the maximum number of tournaments for the ranking, for the prize money and to entertain the fans. I represent the ATP but the ‘Grand Slam’ are the ‘Grand Slam’“Gaudenzi pointed out about the big competitions.

“We have the ATP Finals in November, but my wish is that the players who are in the London Masters Cup have had the opportunity to show that they are the best in three Slams and seven of the Masters 1000, and that we can crown the best player in the world. “

To reorganize what remains of 2020, they are already considering some alternatives, such as a four-week land tour after the US Open, in case it can be held.

“The best possible scenario would be play the North American tour in the summer, then land, then the Asian tour and then the ATP Finals. If the United States Open is canceled, everything becomes more complicated because then we would set the stage to continue playing in November and December. For now, the idea is to return on July 13, “said Gaudenzi.

.