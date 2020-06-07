the earth is much more likely than previously thought. “data-reactid =” 19 “> According to a study by researchers at the University of Sheffield and published in The Astrophysical Journal, the existence of young habitable planets similar to Earth it is much more likely than previously thought.

For the study, the team of researchers set about analyzing young stars (less than 100 million years old) within the Milky Way, through the Gaia telescope. The analysis results showed that there are more Sun-like stars than previously thought. This, in turn, greatly increases the possibility that there are young planets, in the initial stages of their development, that could present characteristics similar to those of Earth.

planets Relatively new ones are known as magma ocean planets, as they are still in their formation process amidst collisions with rocks and even other smaller planets. This activity causes them to heat up to the point where their surfaces transform into molten rock. “Data-reactid =” 21 “> These relatively new planets are known as magma ocean planets, as they are still in their process of Formation amidst collisions with rocks and even other smaller planets This activity causes them to heat up to the point where their surfaces transform into molten rock.

“These magma ocean planets are easier to detect near Sun-like stars. They emit so much heat that we can observe their glare using the next generation of infrared telescopes,” said study lead author, astrophysicist Richard Parker of the Department. of Physics and Astronomy from the University of Sheffield.

Parker explained that using the Gaia telescope has been crucial in finding more of these Sun-like stars, and in turn more potentially young Earth-like planets. This opens the doors to future research to know and understand the formation process of these rocky planets similar to ours.

It is very likely that there are more planets like Earth appeared first on Digital Trends Spanish. “data-reactid =” 24 “> The post It is very likely that there are more planets like Earth appeared first on Digital Trends Spanish.