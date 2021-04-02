04/01/2021 at 8:51 PM CEST

Sport.es

Alberto Abalde, forward of Real Madrid, stressed that it is “very important” to depend on themselves in the two remaining games of the regular phase in the Euroleague, although they “only” think of the Olympiacos that they are measured this Friday at the WiZink Center.

“It is very important to depend on ourselves. We are focused on Olympiacos and we only think about them. It is going to be a very tough game, but we are prepared for the challenge. and to go out from the beginning with great intensity, “Abalde told the club’s media.

“Pressure management will be a factor and it must be supplemented with concentration and keeping things clear. You have to play a solid game to win, “added the Galician player.

To win both games

To enter the playoffs you have to win the two remaining games. “We know we have to win both games, but now we only think about Olympiacos. The other day they played a great game in Valencia and it’s a team with players with a lot of experience, “he said.

“They are not playing into the Top-8 but they are still dangerous because they play without pressure. We have to be focused on our work, prepare well for the game and we really want to that it arrives and to play well and to obtain the victory “, concluded Alberto Abalde