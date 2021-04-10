“It is very frustrating, the result does not reflect the game at all”

The face of Jon rahm It perfectly reflected the frustration of the Spanish player when he saw that the final result of the card did not reflect his best golf. The Basque assured that he played much better than Thursday and Friday from tee to green, but nothing happened on the return leg. Simply, the putter has not accompanied when I needed it to launch the round.

“Very frustrating, is what I can say, the result does not reflect the game at all, I hit seven or eight shots as I wanted and they ended up in bad places, those of 7, 11 and 14 I made good swings, I thought they were at side and have ended up in unplayable places. The result does not reflect how well I have played ”, said the Biscayan with resignation.

“What to do for Sunday? I do not want to think, if the wind continues to blow and the leader does not move far, I still go out, do few and give them a scare but we will have to do a lap near the record to have options, “added Jon in mixed zone.

Finally, he affirmed that “I have played how I wanted to play, I don’t know what to say, in Augusta everything is complicated. We all win, I’m not playing badly, but things don’t work out, every day I have improved but it has been one of those days … that hasn’t come out ”.