Montevideo, Uruguay.- Football player Matías Britos He was interviewed on TUDN and spoke about his career in Mexico, recalling the two-time championship with León, assuring that it will be difficult for a memory to overcome the titles.

Matías Britos spoke about the championships he won at the Apertura 2013 and Clausura 2014 with León, and also highlighted the emerald fans.

The fact of having been champion and having won two championships, it is very difficult for any memory to overcome that, not to mention, apart from the style of fans that is Leon, so turned on and I think, very South American, “he declared.

Britos stated that, when he was Gustavo ‘Chavo’ Díaz In León, he may have returned to the team in 2018.

When he was in León, I had him as a technician in Defensores al ‘Chavo’ Díaz, I also had contact, whom I always thank. He wanted me to return to León, ”he declared.

There was interest from America, Cruz Azul and Tigres

Britos also recalled that he reached a final with Pumas, losing to Tigers, at the Apertura 2015, but highlighted it as something exciting.

The Uruguayan forward also accepted that he could have played in Blue Cross and AmericaSince the teams spoke once and there was a chance to go, he noted that on one occasion he ran into Ricardo ‘Tuca’ Ferretti, who told him about going to Tigres.

In a difficult moment for me, which was the cervical operation, one day I came across him at the hotel and he asked me how I was, he said ‘I have always watched you’, I love the way you play. They are very nice things that happen to you as a player, to see how a coach with the ‘Tuca’ career tells you I like the way you play, ”he declared.

In Mexico, Britos played with León, Pumas, Querétaro and Correcaminos. Currently militates with Peñarol.

