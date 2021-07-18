It is urgent to release the 26 GHz spectrum to accelerate 5G in Europe | News | Infrastructures

Plum Consulting has released a report calling on European governments and regulators to prioritize the supply of 26GHz spectrum to accelerate the much-needed roll-out of 5G services in the European region and thus enable its full potential. Commissioned by Qualcomm Technologies Y Nokia, the report concludes that incentivizing innovation by ensuring the availability of mmWave spectrum will provide an important foundation for economic growth over the next decade.

5G is expected to deliver benefits for consumers, transform the industry, and deliver great economic value. The GSMA estimates that 5G will generate $ 2.2 trillion in GDP between 2020-2034. The applications mmWave They will represent an increasing proportion of the global contribution of this technology to world GDP, reaching around 25% of the accumulated total by 2034, which is equivalent to 565,000 million dollars in GDP.

5G services based on mmWave will be implemented quickly and effectively once more spectrum is available

Research shows that mmWave-based 5G services will be implemented quickly and effectively once more spectrum is available. The consultancy firm recommends that the national regulatory authorities stimulate the market by making the 26 GHz band available with the appropriate license conditions for mobile network operators and for private industrial use.

It is urgent to release the 26 GHz spectrum to accelerate 5G in Europe.

Recommendations in the report include removing barriers to entry to promote the use of 26GHz, including the cost reduction compared to other mobile bands, implement tax incentives and deductions o special depreciation programs for MNO investments and private network developers and include the use of award mechanisms that seek to encourage investment.

mmWave has a short range, but supports very high bandwidths and low latency. It is an ideal technology when a cell radius of 500 meters or less is sufficient and the smaller physical size of the network equipment provides advantages for site acquisition and deployments and indoor use.

Demand for millimeter wave trials and projects is increasing and already there are a number of experiments, commercial operations planned or in operation across Europe. This includes a 26 GHz test at the Rennes train station in France to improve services for the public and support convoy maintenance and repairs. In the UK, Qualcomm Technologies will supply high-frequency mmWave modules to test the efficacy at agritech for robotic agriculture connected to 5G. The commercial rollout of 5G mmWave for FWA also started in Italy since December 2020 in 50 cities and aims to reach 500 by the end of 2021.

There are already a number of experiments, commercial operations planned or in operation throughout Europe on all this technology

In the industrial realm, a 26 GHz test at the port of Le Havre in France works on smart grid management, electric vehicle charging, port logistics, container machinery operation, mobility analysis and more. Tests have also been conducted with this spectrum for a variety of commercial uses in various locations in France, Germany, Finland, the United Kingdom, Romania, Sweden, and other countries. The number of mmWave devices is expected to grow significantly over the next 12 months.

About this report, Tony Lavender, Managing Partner at Plum Consulting, says: “Mobile communication has contributed significantly to economic and social progress in Europe and other parts of the world. The functions supported by 5G will lead to new devices, applications and business models. However, deliver all the benefits that 5G brings to consumers, industry and business sectors requires access to millimeter wave spectrums. Therefore, it is important that national regulators consult and define and implement the most appropriate regulatory framework, including spectrum sharing, as a priority to unleash the full potential of the 26GHz band ”.

It is urgent to put in place a comprehensive framework by national regulators so that 26GHz is available

For its part, Wassim Chourbaji, Senior Vice President of EMEA Government Affairs at Qualcomm Communications SARL, comments: “5G mmWave has the potential to be the catalyst to revolutionize ultra-fast connectivity for everyone, whether they are consumers, businesses, automobiles, factories or agriculture. It has the potential, with fixed wireless access, to finally close the digital divide, which has become particularly evident during the Covid-19 pandemic. It is urgently required to start a comprehensive framework by national regulators to make 26GHz available. It will form the basis for economic recovery and digital transformation ”.

Finally, Jan van Tetering, Senior Vice President and Head of Europe, Nokia, maintains: “5G mmWave is the key to unlocking a new category of user experience in dense urban areas, as well as new use cases that create value in diverse industries. The latest product portfolio Nokia AirScale offers the performance associated with 5G, providing super-fast, high-capacity connectivity. Europe must act quickly to close the gap with other geographies where the technology is already being implemented ”.