“It is unpleasant both to attack Vox in an act and to send bullets to a former vice president”

Isabel Díaz Ayuso. (Photo: Europa Press News via Getty Images)

Isabel Díaz Ayuso, PP candidate for the Madrid elections on May 4, has given an interview to the newspaper El País published this Sunday in which she explains her opinion on the controversial electoral debate of Cadena SER, to which she declined to go and the that Pablo Iglesias left.

The former vice president and candidate of United We Can did not tolerate that the far-right candidate did not recognize the death threats that he, the Minister of the Interior and the director of the Civil Guard had received.

Threats sent in three envelopes with four bullets each.

“What would you have done in that scenario?” They ask Ayuso. “It is a very uncomfortable position, because I am against threats and I am against verbal aggression. He’s been nasty since the campaign started. In my opinion, it is both attacking Vox in an act and sending bullets to a former vice president ”, responds the PP candidate.

Asked if it seems “comparable to threaten a candidate with bullets and blow up an act” Ayuso admits that “no”. And he adds: “It looks like the germ, which is hatred, and using terror. And, right from the start, it seems reprehensible to me, because hatred and terror can never be used to achieve any end ”.

On whether he will have to agree with the extreme right, Ayuso does not get wet and repeats over and over again that he wants to achieve a sufficient majority to govern alone. “I’ve been a prisoner of Vox and Ciudadanos for two years,” he says.

“Aguado always rowed in the opposite direction to everything the Government was doing. Monastery has the luck of perfection, which I do not have. He’s very lucky: he’s right about everything, “he says about the spokesmen for both …

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.