The fate of two of San Diego’s biggest annual music festivals, KAABOO in September and Wonderfront in November, seems confusing. Also the Def Leppard and Green Day concerts scheduled for Petco Park this summer.

“We continue to wait and work with local authorities to see how things look in California and San Diego, in the long term. We know that large mass gatherings will be one of the last things to reopen in phased (state) plans, ”said Wonderfront organizer Ernie Hahn II. Their three-day festival debuted last November, on multiple stages along the San Diego docks. It is slated to return, at least for now, in November.

Meanwhile, concert industry giant Live Nation continues to sell tickets to two concerts at Petco Park this summer: Def Leppard and Motley Crue on July 23, and Green Day, Fall Out Boy, and Weezer on July 24. Both concerts are slated for the same weekend of the 2020 edition of Comic-Con, which was canceled on April 18 due to COVID-19 concerns.

Live Nation is also selling tickets for 18 concerts at the North Island Credit Union Amphitheater, starting with the Maroon 5 tour, which kicks off May 30 at a venue that seats 20,000 people.

“In terms of resuming the concerts, as things continue to evolve, we are closely monitoring. We don’t have any specific details to share yet, ”a Live Nation representative in San Diego told the Union-Tribune, via email.

Petco Park is also the venue for the 2020 edition of KAABOO, which will debut at the stadium in September after being held annually at Del Mar from 2015 to 2019. This will be the first year that the festival is presented in a partnership between the Virgin Fest of Los Angeles and the San Diego Padres baseball team.

The Padres have not yet played a game of the 2020 season in Petco Park, or anywhere else, as the shutdown caused by the Major League Baseball coronavirus continues. On Monday, the MLB proposed to start the season in July at empty, fan-less ballparks.

KAABOO, which usually announces its music and comedy lineups in March, has yet to do so for this year’s edition. In addition, tickets are not currently being sold for KAABOO, although discount packages were released for first-time buyers last fall and were available until the beginning of this year.

KAABOO’s website and social media accounts do not appear to have been updated since March 16. A publication by producers on that date indicated that KAABOO was “preparing to fully entertain you this summer,” while “closely monitoring communication from CDC and the World Health Organization, as well as federal, state and local officials.” .

“The well-being of our guests, artists, team and partners is our highest priority,” says the message. “We hope to celebrate the end of social distancing with you this September.”

KAABOO representatives have not responded to Union-Tribune update requests. However, a new statement from the Padres – who own and operate Petco Park – suggests that KAABOO and this summer’s two concerts in Petco Park are likely to be rescheduled.

“The Padres are in regular contact with health and government authorities during this time to ensure that we are taking the necessary precautions to provide a safe environment for our guests when resuming games and other events at Petco Park,” said the president of Padres business operations, Erik Greupner, in an email.

“We are also actively working with our concert and festival promoter partners to reschedule their summer events and develop plans for those events that ensure the health and safety of all who attend. When we have more definitive information on rescheduled events, we will work with our partners to communicate our plans publicly. ”

Meanwhile, the situation of two other annual festivals in the region is also unclear.

The third annual Baja Beach festival in Playas de Rosarito was announced on February 4. Tickets for the reggaeton and Latin music marathon, which last year drew 30,000 people a day, sold out in just 15 minutes on February 4. That was before a single act was announced for this year’s edition, and none has so far.

A message now posted on the Baja Beach Fest website says: “The official lineup and pass delivery have been postponed until further notice.”

Nor is anything known about the status of the fall 2020 edition of the CRSSD Festival, the twice-yearly electronic music festival that debuted at San Diego’s Waterfront Park in 2015.

This spring’s edition of the two-day weekend, held on March 7 and 8, attracted an audience of 15,000 people per day. Later, local health authorities determined that two people who tested positive for the coronavirus attended the March festival.

On April 6, the CRSSD Festival announced its Fall 2020 edition for September 26 and 27. However, the venue’s website only refers to the recent March spring issue and appears to contain no information on the upcoming September event.

Representatives for the CRSSD Festival and Baja Beach Fest did not respond to requests for comment from the Union-Tribune.