“It is unacceptable to be 1” slower than Alonso “

07/09/2021

On at 3:23 PM CEST

Esteban Ocon starred in a brilliant season premiere with Alpine, beating the results of Fernado alonso in qualifying and in the race, but now the tables have turned and the Frenchman has entered a very negative spiral that he is trying to understand. Since his renewal with Alpine was announced until 2024, Ocon is three consecutive races (France, Styria and Austria) behind Alonso and with a much lower performance than the Asturian at the wheel of the A521.

“At Silverstone we will start from scratch. This week I am going to meet with the team to assess how many parts we can change before getting back on track. Change my chassis? The more things we can change, the better. Because then there will be one less doubt. What is Unacceptable is that in the first race in Styria he was a second slower than Alonso on such a small track. There is definitely something that did not work properly and we have to understand it. Hopefully luckily, I am sure we will come back much stronger “, assured the French rider, who had to leave on the first lap of the Austrian GP, ​​when he touched at the start with the Alfa Romeo of Antonio Giovinazzi, breaking the front suspension of his car.

Marcin budkowski, CEO of Alpine, explained the situation between his two drivers “It is difficult. The mid zone is very competitive, we see it every weekend and every tenth account. Esteban was two tenths slower than Fernando in Q1 of Styria, It is not much, but one can reach Q3 and the other stays in Q1. He worked a lot since then, he spent the week between races with the engineers looking at differences between Fernando’s style and his. Regarding the progression of Alonso He noted that “he was never far away, already in Bahrain he took everything he had in the car and put it in Q3. But you need to build the ‘set-up, you need the confidence and you need to perform one hundred percent in a very short lap. A driver. Like Fernando, despite his enormous experience, he had to get used to dealing with tire temperatures in traffic situations and other details that influence qualifying so much. It takes time, but he already has it.

Alonso himself contrasted his good moment with Ocon’s bad streak during a meeting with the Spanish media in Barcelona, ​​yesterday Thursday: “In the first races, Esteban did a very good job and got a great performance out of the car with benefits, on Saturday , which I was not enough. It was a bit of adaptation, for my part, I want to think that I was lacking when it came to feeling the tires. But now I am more happy and comfortable and I do not know if it has coincided with him being more uncomfortable, or It is a natural progression of all in the first races. You have to remember that it is Tsunoda’s first year, that Ricciardo comes and goes in terms of performance, Vettel & mldr; I don’t know what exactly happens to Esteban, but it will be super competitive soon “, valued.