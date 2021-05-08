“It is unacceptable in a state of law”

The founding clubs of the Super league who, for the moment, have not announced their exit from the project have responded to the sanctions of the UEFA, who go through economic retentions, millionaire fines and even exclusion from European competitions if they do not give up on their project to split.

In a joint statement, the Real Madrid, the FC Barcelona and the Juventus replicate the decisions of Aleksander ceferin and maintain the pulse, under threat of bringing to the last judicial consequences what they consider an illegal offense, but with the intention of keep the channels of dialogue open.

This is the full statement:

“In relation to the statement issued on May 7 by UEFA regarding the Super League and the position adopted by 9 of its founding clubs, Fútbol Club Barcelona, ​​Juventus de Turin and Real Madrid Club de Fútbol state the following:

(I) The founding clubs of the Super League have received – and continue to receive – pressure, threats and offenses so that they abandon the project and their responsibility and right to provide solutions to the football ecosystem through concrete proposals resulting from constructive dialogue. This is unacceptable in a state of law and the Courts have already ruled on the Super League project ordering FIFA Y UEFA, categorically, that they abstain while the judicial procedure is being processed, directly or through their affiliated entities, from taking any action that may penalize the founding clubs or that goes against the Super League, thus recognizing the appearance of good law. of said initiative.

(II) The Super League project was jointly designed by its 12 founding clubs:

to. In order to provide solutions to the unsustainable situation currently facing the football family; lthe 12 founding clubs, as well as various actors in European football, have shown their deep concern at the current socio-economic situation, considering that it is essential to undertake structural reforms aimed at guaranteeing the sustainability of our sport. For this reason, on April 18, the 12 founding clubs announced their will to create the Super League and to establish a communication channel with UEFA and FIFA, in a constructive and collaborative spirit between the parties, as notified to them on that date;

b. from the utmost respect to the current structures of football and its ecosystem; In this sense, the founding clubs expressly agreed that the Super League would only take place if said competition was recognized by UEFA and / or FIFA or if, by virtue of the applicable legal system, it was recognized as a competition compatible for all purposes with the continuity of the founding clubs in their respective national competitions. However, despite being aware of these terms, UEFA and FIFA have refused to establish any adequate communication channel; Y

c. to bring financial stability to the entire European football family, currently affected by a deep crisis that threatens the survival of many clubs; Proof of this is the commitment made by the Super League to pay annual solidarity payments that materially multiply those offered by UEFA, and the obligation to reinforce the rules of financial sustainability by creating a clear, transparent and effective control system verified by experts.

(III) The Super League was understood by the 12 founding clubs as a unique opportunity to offer fans around the world the best possible spectacle and increase global interest in the sport, which faces new generational trends that threaten its future. On the other hand, it was also aimed at promoting women’s football globally, a historic opportunity for its promotion.

(IV) We are fully aware of the diversity of reactions, in very different spheres, that the Super League initiative has produced and, consequently, of the need to reflect on the reasons that have generated these reactions and reconsider the approach proposed as necessary. However, we would incur serious irresponsibility if, being aware of the needs and systemic crisis of the football sector, a circumstance that led us to announce the Super League, we abandoned our mission to provide effective and sustainable solutions and answers to the issues that threaten the world. football.

(V) We deeply regret that our friends and founding partners of the Super League project are immersed in an incoherent – and inconsistent – position after assuming certain commitments with UEFA yesterday. However, given that the material problems that led the 12 clubs to announce the Super League a few weeks ago have not disappeared, we reiterate that, out of respect for our history, for our responsibility to our partners and fans, for the financial sustainability of the sport and for the sake of football, we have a duty to act responsibly and to persevere in finding solutions, despite the unacceptable pressure and threats we continue to receive from UEFA.

(VI) In conclusion, we reiterate to FIFA, UEFA and all football players, as we have done on various occasions since the announcement of the Super League, our commitment and firm will to debate, with due respect, without totally intolerable pressure and with respect for the rule of law, the most appropriate solutions for the sustainability of the entire football family “.