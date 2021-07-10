“It is true that I could have 5 or 6 F1 championships”

Waiting for what he achieves in this second stage in Formula 1, in the hope that the new 2022 rules will change the order of the grid, Fernando Alonso He is on the list of the most successful pilots in history with two titles.

However, there are not a few who believe that, with other circumstances, a different fate and some other different decision, that sum could be, at least, higher.

In an interview with the . agency, the Asturian was asked what he would say to those who believe he could have “five or six” Formula 1 world championships. And he did not cut himself: “Well, that’s true. It’s true.”

“We were at one point twice; at three points again … we have been champions twice, runners-up another four; and in three of them by less than three or one point,” he recalled.

In 2007, Fernando Alonso he was third, but tied on points with the second (Lewis Hamilton) and only one behind the champion (Kimi Raikkonen). Then in 2010 he was four points behind Sebastian Vettel and in 2012 just three points behind the German. That is to say, he was only one point one year and he was runner-up three times, not four, but beyond the concrete data, he was perfectly able to reach another crown.

“So, well, apart from being two-time champions, I think we’ve been fighting for the World Championship for five or six years until the last race. And in that last race maybe on lap 20, on lap 40 or on lap 50 of us were virtual leaders of the world championship. “

“I’m proud of that. That it wasn’t a World Cup or two that you won because of the car that was dominant that year; or because of circumstances, or luckily. I think we are always a driver and a strong team, in any circumstance, that we do not give up; and we fight to always be with the ointment “.

At the end of the year, especially when the accounts are so tight, it is tempting to think where a title could have escaped or what could have been done differently to be champion. Alonso, with a very mature thought, prefers not to give it much thought.

“A World Cup always has moments of comings and goings. The one in 2007 was lost by one point; and that point was in many places. But you don’t think about it anymore.”

In addition, # 14 did an exercise in brutal honesty to remember episodes in which other rivals also lost key points.

“If you turn around the past, you can also think that you were lucky once in the world championships that you won.

“Raikkonen broke the engine in two or three races that he was leading,” he recalls about 2005. “And in 2006 Michael broke the engine at Suzuka in the penultimate race … so if you start to count, you might not have won. the ones you won; and maybe you would have won the ones you didn’t win. So it’s better to take what comes to you and enjoy it, “he concluded.

