“It is to be a son of such”

Spain lives dismayed by the wave of sexist crimes that have been happening in recent weeks. The latter have scandalized society, with the discovery at the bottom of the ocean of the corpse of Olivia, one of the two girls from Tenerife kidnapped by her father, and with the murder in Seville of the young Rocío Caíz, 17, a hands of her ex-partner, who dismembered her.

The president of Andalusia Juan Manuel Moreno Bonilla spoke about these last cases on Friday, who was very forceful and sorry for what happened.

“We all shrink when we see news like the one we experienced yesterday,” said the Andalusian president. “I cannot understand the human misery of reaching the limits that can be reached,” added Moreno Bonilla.

“It seems to me of a level of cruelty. Of being a son of such. It seems so strong that my soul shrinks when I saw the news. It is something so terrible, that we have to work all of society to avoid this type of behavior, those murderers who are capable of anything, “continued the Andalusian leader.

Moreno Bonilla made it clear that these crimes are “linked to gender violence.” “Because in the end he kills those children out of spite towards a woman,” he said about the case of Tenerife.

“Or the other murderer son of a man, when he does that to the 17-year-old girl. It is something that one cannot understand, that generates a lot of sadness and at the same time a lot of anger ”, he added.

Moreno Bonilla governs in Andalusia thanks to the support of the far-right party Vox, which denies gender violence.

IT MAY INTEREST YOU

What is failing? The escalation of sexist murders after the end of the restrictions raises the alarm

Inés García (LaSexta Noticias) wins the applause of many for her message at the beginning of the newscast

Mamen Mendizábal leaves Arrimadas stammering with this ‘cut’ in full direct

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.