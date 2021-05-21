“It is time to have a conversation with the club”

Everything indicates that Harry kane He will leave Tottenham this summer and the English footballer no longer hides his desire to undertake new projects. The captain of the England team has confessed in a podcast hosted by Gary Neville that he is the “Time to have a conversation with the club”. So everything indicates that he will leave the team of his life this summer.

He wants to play the Champions

“I think it is definitely time to have a conversation with the club. I want to play the most important games. This season I was watching the Champions League on television and those are the games I want to play ».

Conversation with Levy

«It is a moment in my career in which I have to reflect and see where I am. I want to have a good and honest conversation with the president. I hope we can have it. I think we have a good enough relationship. I’ve given the club … Well, I’ve been here 16 years of my life.

The best for your career

“I’m sure you mean how you see it, but ultimately it will depend on me and what is best for my career at the moment.”