It is time to govern Russia in a different way. First trailer for ‘The Great’

Hulu has released the first trailer for ‘The Great’, a television series devised, created, written and produced by Oscar nominee Tony McNamara, screenwriter not by chance of ‘The Favorite’.

Elle Fanning, Nicholas Hoult – already present in the cast of ‘The Favorite’ – and Phoebe Fox star in this sad and comic drama about the rise of Catherine the Great, who from being an outsider went on to become the longest-running ruler in history From Russia.

Adam Godley, Gwilym Lee, Charity Wakefield, Douglas Hodge, Sacha Dhawan, Sebastian de Souza, Bayo Gbadamosi and Belinda Bromilow round out the main cast of this Civic Center Media production in association with MRC Television.

Executive producers of ‘The Great’ they are Marian Macgowan, Josh Kesselman and Ron West from Thruline; Brittany Kahan Ward, Doug Mankoff and Andrew Spaulding of Echo Lake; and Elle Fanning, Mark Winemaker and Matt Shakman.

The series will be released in the United States on May 15, while in Spain it will be released shortly after by Starzplay, Starz’s premium streaming service that will also distribute it in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Germany, Austria, France, Italy, Switzerland, Belgium, the Netherlands, Luxembourg and Latin America.

“‘The Great’ has everything Starzplay is looking for: Offering our worldwide audience the premium content expected of us,” says Superna Kalle, EVP, Starz International Digital Networks. “An award-winning writer, a cast of incredible talent and, not least, a very entertaining story that offers us equal parts wit and heart. We are very proud to add ‘The Great’ to our content offering,” he concludes.

