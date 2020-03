Drafting AN / OC

The PAN senator, Gustavo Madero, stated that we will go through an unusual economic crisis due to the expansion of the coronavirus, since more than 150 countries have been affected by the epidemic. He maintained that Mexico is not prepared to face the disease, since there are only 150 billion pesos in the stabilization fund, which is very little for all the effects that we will experience in the following months.

