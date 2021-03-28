“It is time to be very ambitious”

03/27/2021 at 21:07 CET

EFE

The coach of Valencia, Javi grace, whose future at Mestalla is uncertain, assured in an interview with the club’s media that they must face the final stretch of LaLiga with great ambition and that think they can pick up the work sown so far.

“It’s time to be very ambitious, to try to see how important each game and each point at stake is, as I think we have done throughout the season with circumstances in which the results have not always accompanied us, but the team has always had that interest and that ambition & rdquor ;, he pointed out.

“Now I really believe that we reap more fruit from the work we are doing and that generates a confidence and a spirit that helps us face the games better,” he added. After the victory against Granada, the Navarrese coach said that “the team is in a good moment & rdquor; and said that they are in their “moment & rdquor;.

“We have chained a very positive streak of results in home matchesWe have to improve as visitors, but at this moment I think we are entering the final stretch of La Liga, where everyone says that the seasons are defined and that is where I think we are going to give a good measure. I really feel that we are doing well, we live the training sessions and games with great intensity. I really feel like it’s going to be our moment & rdquor ;, he stated.

Gracia did not want to set the goal of fighting for the Europa League. “Personally I have the illusion of improving last year’s records, improve the classification of last season and improve an average classification of the last years of the club, which we could say has been in an eighth or ninth place. That is our illusion and mine: to improve all those records & rdquor ;, he highlighted.

“The most important thing is to be focused on the next game and the team is clear about that. Where is this way of thinking and acting going to take us? I think it can lead us to finish the season very well& rdquor; added.

That improvement, he acknowledged, goes through winning away again. “There have been moments of the season in which we have competed better abroad and we have achieved important victories, but our last starts have not been good either in results or with the game that we have been developing. The objective of improvement as a visitor is clear and, in parallel, we have to continue with the same strength in Mestalla & rdquor;, he claimed.

Gracia acknowledged that winning in Cádiz in the next match in a double challenge for doing it outside and for chaining two wins “something that has resisted us & rdquor;

Coach said “Always & rdquor; he has felt “highly respected, highly valued, and much loved & rdquor; in your day to day, what makes you “happy”. “I have the responsibility of being the coach of a great club, in a complicated and demanding moment and as such I live it & rdquor;” he said.

Grace said the youths They are taking “leaps and bounds towards a brilliant career and a promising future” but highlighted the help of veterans to mature and the work of the captains.

“They are key figures in the dressing room, many of them have a chance of minutes on a day-to-day basis, others not so much, but that does not affect their role, which is vital. They are mirrors in which the rest of their classmates can look at each other. because they are examples of behavior, work and commitment. It is a great help for a coach to have players like that & rdquor ;, he concluded.